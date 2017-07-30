Taunton police searching for driver who collided with car, house

By Neil Remiesiewicz and Julianne Peixoto (WPRI) Published:
(WPRI)

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – A speeding car went airborne and struck a vehicle and a house in Taunton.

According to police, it happened at 238 Broadway early Saturday morning.

Witnesses said the driver of a silver Mercedes was speeding and somehow lost control, cut through a parking lot, went airborne, crashed into another vehicle that was stopped at an intersection, and then hit the home.

Taunton police told Eyewitness News the driver of the Mercedes fled the scene. The 60-year-old driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crashes were captured on surveillance cameras from a nearby business.

It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to leave the roadway, and police said the wreck is still under investigation.

Once the driver is located, police say they will face charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s