Surveillance footage shows teens casing vehicles in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A reminder to keep you doors locked.

A viewer sent 22News video surveillance from outside a home on Herman Street in West Springfield. You can see three people casually walking around checking door handles to see if they are unlocked.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Nolan Ryan told 22News these teens only got away with some a pair of sunglasses, and a book with some pictures.

He advises residents to double-check your cars and homes to make sure you lock up, especially at night.