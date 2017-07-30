Officer injured, cruiser totaled after bizarre incident involving naked female in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Attleboro Police are investigating after a bizarre incident involving a naked woman, one of their police cruisers, and a crash on I-95 late Friday night.

Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney tells Eyewitness News the crash happened around 11:45 p.m.

Police were en route to I-95 northbound between exits 2 and 3 for a report of a naked female running on the interstate.

The female was located on I-95 and taken into custody by troopers with the Massachusetts State Police.

While responding to the 911 call, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into the rear of an Attleboro police cruiser, injuring the officer.

The officer was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of this vehicle was subsequently charged by the Massachusetts State Police.

The Attleboro Police cruiser suffered extensive damage to its rear and is totaled.