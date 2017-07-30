“Moby Dick” author to be celebrated in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Herman Melville’s birthday is being celebrated in the Massachusetts city where he wrote “Moby Dick.”

The festivities start Tuesday when visitors to Arrowhead, Melville’s Pittsfield home, will get birthday cake. Anyone who can prove they were a professional sailor — in the Navy, Coast Guard, Marines – or were a fisherman or pirate will be admitted free.

A cover-to-cover reading of “Moby Dick” is scheduled from Thursday through Sunday. The reading will take place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the first three days.

It will be completed Sunday after a hike up Monument Mountain in Great Barrington, where Melville met Nathaniel Hawthorne in 1850.

Melville was born Aug. 1, 1819. He wrote “Moby Dick” at Arrowhead in 1850 and 1851. The home is now the headquarters of the Berkshire Historical Society.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.