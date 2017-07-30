MassDOT announces additional overnight closures on I-91

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers can expect some closures on I-91 north starting Sunday night.

Starting at 9 p.m., MassDOT will be closing I-91 north at exit 3.

Northbound traffic in Longmeadow and Springfield will be detoured off the highway at exit 3. The closures will take place Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day.

Contractors will be installing joints between sections of I-91 during these closures. Posted detour signs will direct drivers along East Columbus Avenue, where drivers will be able to get back on I-91 at exit 9.

MassDOT is advising drivers to give themselves a little more time to make it to their final destinations during the closures.

Overnight closures at exit 3 will be frequent through mid-August.