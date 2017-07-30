Indian Motorcycles return to Springfield for historic event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The hands of time were turned back Sunday in the city of Springfield.

Dozens of vintage Indian Motorcycles were lined up at Springfield City Hall Sunday. Just as they were in 1940.

That’s when a famous photograph paid homage to the many years these Classics were manufactured in Springfield from 1901 until 1953.

Bikers came from all over the country to share in this historic moment.

One Indian Motorcycle enthusiast rode in from Montreal, Canada.

“It took me 12 hours, it’s a 760 mile ride from here,” said Bernard Geambiere of Montreal. “We come here every year to the ride and we like it.”

Mike Williams of Longmeadow told 22News, “I decided in 2010 when I was sixty years old to ride the motorcycle. So I took a motorcycle riding course and I said if I’m going to ride the motorcycle, let’s bring a piece of history to Springfield.”

Before the afternoon was over, the assembled Indian Motorcycles would become the subject of another photograph, very much the same as the original picture dating back to 1940.