End in sight for Converse Street construction

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers in Longmeadow will have to sit through more delays, but there is an end in sight.

People who live on Converse Street are excited to finally have some peace and quiet back in the neighborhood.

It’s been a long few months for Longmeadow residents.

The days of noisy trucks, raised driveway lips, and tons of traffic are coming to an end for people who live on Converse Street.

Residents told 22News it’s caused them lots of headaches.

“It’s just interminably noisy,” said Serge Evanguelidi of Longmeadow. “One truck after another and they high-ball it when nobody’s around and that scares the daylights out of me and it’s a true hazard.”

Construction crews have already upgraded the sidewalks and put in new curbs.

The $3.5 million dollar project also includes bicycle lanes.

The paving is the latest step in this project.

Drivers who use Converse Street should expect delays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.