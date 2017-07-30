Boy with Down syndrome becomes internet sensation with singing video

(CNN / KTVT) – He’s the newest internet sensation, singing a classic song and making millions of new fans.

You’ve probably sung this song in the car or shower, but when Dane Miller sang it, more than five million people watched.

The video was recorded Monday, as the nine year old’s dad was driving with him. A family member shared it on Facebook, and it’s almost as popular as the Whitney Houston version.

Danna miller, Dane’s mother, said, “We did just watch a documentary on [Whitney Houston] about a month ago, and so [Dane] started downloading some of her songs, and that was the one he just got stuck on.”

Dane’s mom says she can’t believe the response the video has received. “Just reading the comments, they’re so sweet. I get emotional. Even some other families that have Down syndrome children have posted pictures of their kids,” said Danna.

Reporter question: “What do you think about millions of people watching you sing?

Dane miller: “Happy.”

Reporter question: “So, what are you planning to do with your new found fame?

Dane miller: “Put up more videos.”

The family says they’ve started a YouTube channel for him – it’s called “Amazing Dane.”