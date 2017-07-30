Body of young man found at Bash Bish Falls

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The body of a young man who slipped on a rock and fell into Bash Bish Falls in the town of Mount Washington in Berkshire County has been found.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office told 22News the body of 21 year old Aiden Campion-Pratt of Ghent, New York was found using an underwater camera.

Rescuers began searching for him Friday night when he fell off the rock at about 7:30 p.m.

They tried to get him out of the water but the area was just too remote.

His body was found at about 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Rescuers from both western Massachusetts and New York State coordinated the search.