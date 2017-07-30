Blueberry season continues here in western Massachusetts

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Blueberry season here in western Massachusetts is still thriving, and will continue to do so for the next couple of months. 22News went to Dickinson Farm in Granby today, to find out how the blueberries are growing so far this season.

Whether you eat them whole or use them to bake you have to pick the blueberries first.

And thats what dozens of people did Sunday morning at Dickinson Farm in Granby, taking advantage of the sunny and comfortable July weather to pick some blueberries.

22News talked with one Granby resident who said she couldn’t wait to come back from vacation to get her buckets-worth of blueberries. Michelle Tetrult, from Granby, told 22News, “I’ve been waiting, I went on vacation last week and I wanted to come the first thing when I got back!”

So how are the blueberries doing this season?

22News talked with Mike Laflamme, a Farmer at Dickinson Farm, who told 22News, “This year is a very good year, excellent year. We’ve had plenty of moisture and that’s what they like plenty of moisture unlike last year it was very dry it wasn’t as good but this year is a great year for picking.”

With all the rain western Massachusetts has seen blueberries tend to grow a little bigger. And the bigger the blueberry, the more juicy they are. Due to the lack of rain last season the blueberries were a lot smaller, and not as juicy as this season.

Blueberries are a tough crop to grow because there is a lot of pruning involved.

Blueberry season started in the beginning of July and will continue through the end of September. Than comes apple season.