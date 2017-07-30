Bill honors Massachusetts man behind ice bucket challenge

BOSTON (AP) — Get ready for Ice Bucket Challenge Week.

The Massachusetts Legislature has approved a bill designating the first week of August as a time to honor Pete Frates.

The former Boston College baseball star was diagnosed in 2012 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. There is no known cure for the disease that weakens muscles and impairs physical functioning.

Frates, who lives in Beverly, inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge that has raised more than $220 million for ALS research since 2014. Participants dump buckets of ice water over their heads and challenge others to do the same.

The bill asks the governor to annually proclaim the first week of August as Ice Bucket Challenge Week and calls on Massachusetts residents to observe it “in an appropriate manner.”

