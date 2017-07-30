Bear and coyote spottings continue across western Massachusetts

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s become an all too common occurrence. 22News continues to receive numerous emails and photos of bears and coyotes roaming in backyards all across western Massachusetts.

Adam Peck from Longmeadow said, “You just heard them crying out and you hope nothing got eaten or taken.”

Coyotes and bears being spotted in backyards all over western Massachusetts. They may be cute from a far, but you have to remember they’re wild animals and they should not be approached.

Longmeadow Police officer Donald Jacek said, “Watch them from afar.”

Recently, a pack of wild coyotes were spotted in West Springfield. Coyotes roaming in numbers can be less afraid of humans.

Officer Jacek said, “The biggest, if you do happen to encounter a bear, is to stay away from them – coyotes too. But just make yourself as large as possible, and make some noise, and that should scare them away.”

Wild animals are more likely to return to an area after they find food there.

Peck told 22News, he believes he spotted a coyote at Forest Park. “During the Christmas season, a couple years ago. I thought I saw a coyote back there running through. So, they say there’s a lot of different types of animals back there in the fields, and you have to be careful where you’re going.”

Eugene Cantor, also from Longmeadow, had this advice. “Call the authorities and tell them to come and take care of it.”

You can help by taking down bird feeders and keeping trash cans secured.