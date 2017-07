ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The Attleboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected thief in their city.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police say the male is suspected of stealing laptop computers from a local retailer.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Patrolman K. Golden or Attleboro Police Department Detectives at (508)-222-1212 and reference incident #17075500.

(Courtesy: Attleboro Police Department)