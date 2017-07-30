CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The cold war, just prior to the Berlin wall coming down in 1989 provides the over-heated backdrop to the terribly titled “Atomic Blonde”. Which is actually a darn good espionage thriller with a weakness for explicit violence.

Most of the pain and punishment being dished out by secret agent Charlize Theron. She’s found her niche in life as a CIA assassin who just loves her work. As she thinks out loud “I chose this life, someday it’s going to get me killed, but not today,” and not before she turns East and West Berlin into a bloodied battleground. So many misguided men are under the illusion they can get the better of this “Atomic Blonde”

With a convoluted plot much too complicated to try to explain, Theron knows when to be nice and when to get tough. Just another day in the life of an equal opportunity assassin.

She’ll find time to match wits with Co-star James McAvoy, who gives a delightfully charming performance as a mysterious cold war figure, but the picture’s mostly Theron breaking bones and inflicting pain as if preparing for her mixed martial arts debut. For eye opening recreation, revealing her bi-sexual nature.

If you read between the lines, you’ll appreciate the sense of satire between the over stated sex and mayhem.

I only hope Theron’s character is well compensated for taking all that physical abuse. But if not, “Atomic Blonde” should feel adequately rewarded with 3 stars.

They really should do something about that title.

Rated R

1 hour 50 Minutes

Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, John Goodman, Toby Jones