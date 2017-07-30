Animal Rescue Corps saves 33 animals

UNION CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Animal Rescue Corps, Union City Police Department and Animal Control rescued 33 animals Friday night. According to an Animal Rescue Corps spokesperson, the animals were found living in deplorable conditions at a property in Obion County, about three hours west of Nashville.

Officials say Union City Animal Control Department found clear violations of state and local safety and animal cruelty codes.

Small dogs were loose inside the house with a floor piled thick with animal feces, strewn with debris, soaked in urine, and no food or water could be seen. The stench and dangerously high levels of ammonia gas from the animal waste were detectable from outside the home and neighboring properties, according to Animal Control.

Union City Animal Control Department was originally called to the home by the property owner to help feed her dogs. She was cited with animal cruelty.

“The conditions here are so bad, we knew we had to do something immediately,“ said Amanda Hayslett of the Union City Department of Animal Control, “We called ARC and cited the property owner.”

Animal Rescue Corps is a national animal protection nonprofit that specializes in large scale animal cruelty cases. The dogs are now in their care, until they can be transferred to shelter and rescue organizations that will ultimately adopt them into loving homes. For people wishing to foster or adopt, ARC will publish its list of shelter and rescue placement partners on its Facebook page once the dogs are transferred to these groups.

“I’m so grateful we were in a position to respond to this request; we didn’t get here a moment too soon,” said ARC Director of Animal Welfare, Kim Rezac. “These animals were on death’s door when we arrived, but they’re safe now and we’re going to do everything possible to help them recover.”

The dogs inside the house were found without food or water loose inside the feces-strewn home. Adult dogs and a new born puppy exhibited signs of severe, chronic neglect, including broken bones, emaciation, mange, dehydration, intestinal worms, external parasites, runny eyes, and alopecia. Several large dogs were chained outside of the property.