CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beware of watered down horror films that carry a PG-13 rating. They’re liable to turn out as disappointing as “Wish Upon”.

An ancient Chinese wishing box works its nasty magic without scaring up any thrills and chills. The teenager in charge starts having seconds thoughts about its mystical powers.

We know something terrible is on tap every time the creaky box pops open. The kids aren’t very careful about what they wish for, as tragedy befalls one teen after another without stirring the slightest suspense or anticipation.

The circle of friends are too busy wrapped up in their own sense of entitlement. Pretty soon you’ll be saying, there goes that box again as a predictable premonition of impending disaster along with the not so subtle reminder that “Wish Upon” plays too much like “The Final Destination” thriller series of a few years ago. Remember?

Leave it to the gang’s most precocious classmate to issue the ominous warning to be careful what you wish for. Anyone who takes away even the slightest threat of intended originality obviously doesn’t get to the movies much.

The picture’s primarily designed for repeated trips to the Popcorn counter during the dull spots of which I’m distressed to tell you, there are many.

Wishing alone won’t win “Wish Upon” any more than 1 star. For moviegoers who value their money, I wish you better luck next time.

Rated PG-13

1 hour 30 minutes

Joey King, Ryan Phillippe