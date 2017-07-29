Westfield police warn of bike thefts

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) — Police warned of a recent spate of bicycle thefts plaguing the city.

According to Westfield Police Capt. Michael McCabe, roughly 20 bicycles have been reportedly stolen in Westfield in the past month. While this sort of crime tends to happen in the warmer months, McCabe noted that bicycles stolen are traditionally unsecured but that was not the instance in at least one case.

“Two bikes were stolen with locks cuts,” McCabe said. “It’s unusual to have bikes stolen with the locks cut. Usually it’s a crime of opportunity.”

According to McCabe, the two bicycles were allegedly stolen in one incident, so while two items were taken it is viewed as one case. Otherwise, he said that this was the only incident where the bicycles that were taken were secured.

According to McCabe, the police incidents of reported bicycle larcenies since May 1 is 15. These 15 suspected larcenies, according to McCabe, total an estimated $5,000 in value reported lost.

McCabe said that residents should continue to practice safe keeping of the bicycles in light of the recent thefts.

“Lock the bike, keep it inside. You have to take some precautions,” he said.

In addition, bicycle owners should write down the serial number of the bicycle, otherwise it is “almost untrackable,” McCabe said.

He added that police are aware of a suspected “group of kids” that are allegedly taking bicycles and painting them.

