Springfield church invites homeless for picnic in the park

The Progressive Community Baptist Church has hosted the event for 18 years

Sy Becker Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was valuable medical advice for the homeless who accepted a picnic in the park invitation from a Springfield house of worship.

It’s been 18 years since the Progressive Community Baptist Church began inviting the homeless to a meal at the Forest Park picnic grove.

Church Pastor Joe Long told 22News,We believe in our church. It’s better to give than receive and being a religious based organization we’ve been blessed beyond measure.”

“It helps an awful lot of people,” said Meg Giles. “It’s nice to get people out in the fresh air in a kind of picnic atmosphere, it adds a little more cheerfulness.”

The church members and the homeless worshiped together and enjoyed a meal in the outdoors as they have many times before in the history of this community gathering at Forest Park.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s