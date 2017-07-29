Springfield church hosts health event for members of the community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Hispanic 7th day Adventist church held a community health fair for its worshipers and their families Saturday afternoon.

Certified Medical Assistant Maria Diaz donated her time and her skill to benefit people who find themselves in a difficult situation financially.

Diaz told 22News, “We have people who have no health insurance and they’re afraid to go to the hospital. Today we offer them many services including taking high blood pressure and we also check their sugar right over here.”

Dental screening, mental health information as well as information about Alzheimer’s disease were made available to members of the community. Vital information to help a population that often finds these services just out of reach for one reason or another.

Church treasuer Abrimael Santana told 22News, the house of worship considers helping church members its responsibility, “The health component is the message to bring the community back to god, so we preach that also includes being healthy.”

The neighborhood would get advice dealing with nutrition and adopting a healthy diet, as well as mental health information and even a chiropractic massage.