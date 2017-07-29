South Hadley holds FallsFest celebration

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley Falls was the place to be for some family-friendly fun Saturday.

The Beachgrounds Park played host to this summer community event that always draws a big crowd.

Residents came from all over to sample the food, and get a front row seat to some live musical performances.

It was fun for the whole family with magicians, a photo booth, a water park, craft vendors and so much more.

After taking a year off, the 2017 FallsFest celebrated it’s 4th year bigger and better and among the company of many satisfied people.

Kathy Green of Ludlow told 22News, “We love coming to the FallsFest. We come almost every year and it’s just awesome.”

“Get to know some of your neighbors,” said Bob Radowski. “Support your local merchants and all the charitable organizations who have booths here. I think it’s very important to have that sense of community.”

22News’s own Matt Caron served as one of the FallsFest emcees.