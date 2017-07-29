Residents come together for Celebrate Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow residents had some family fun Saturday night.

Celebrate Ludlow kicked off at the Fish and Game Club.

The area was filled with food trucks, vendor tents and best of all, neighbors.

People told 22News it’s a chance for a community meet and greet.

“It’s just to celebrate our town,” said Renee Maroney. “It’s all local businesses and local people who are here to celebrate the town and it’s heritage.”

Celebrate Ludlow is an annual event.

There were inflatables for the kids, a dunk tank, trolley rides, lots of good food and even a fireworks display once the sun went down.