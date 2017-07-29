Remains of fallen Pearl Harbor veteran return home after 75 years

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The remains of a Wilbraham man killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor is finally coming home.

The family of Navy Yeoman 3rd Class Edmund Ryan will finally have closure.

Navy Yeoman Edmund T. Ryan will return home to his family with full military honors 75 years after he was lost at sea during the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

The 21 year old was assigned to the USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor when Japanese aircraft attacked on December 7, 1941.

His body was identified through DNA analysis and dental records.

Ralph Caurew started serving in the Navy not long after the attacks on Pearl Harbor. He said it’s an honor for Ryan to come home to his family, “The country feels enough about them to try to get their bodies back. I didn’t want to be any other place than in the service.”

Ralph’s mother didn’t originally let him serve, and was happy to have him come home safe and sound.

Ralph was lucky to have come home alive, but he says that it’s never too late for a loved one to come home and that it brings closure to Ryan’s family.

Ryan was among 429 other crewmen who lost their lives on the USS Oklahoma. Ryan will be buried on Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery.