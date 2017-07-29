Police make arrests after body found in burning house

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Worcester police have arrested two brothers in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a burning home.

Police said Saturday that Brayan and Sergio Flores were arrested Friday night during the investigation of the death of 53-year-old David Carlson.

Carlson’s body was found in his home Tuesday night. Police say he suffered a head injury and was badly burned on the lower part of his body.

A motive for the killing hasn’t been disclosed.

Brayan Flores was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and Sergio Flores was charged failure to appear to a grand jury summons related to the investigation.

It’s not clear if the Flores brothers have lawyers who could respond to the allegations.

