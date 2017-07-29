Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Danvers

Associated Press Published:
Credit: MGN

DANVERS, Mass. (AP) — State police are trying to determine the cause of an early morning fatal motorcycle wreck in Danvers.

Troopers say a 35-year-old man from Woburn crashed his 2013 Harley Davidson into a guardrail on Route 128 southbound near the Beverly town line at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it doesn’t appear that any other vehicles were involved in the accident. All southbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours after the crash.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

State police say the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s