Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Danvers

DANVERS, Mass. (AP) — State police are trying to determine the cause of an early morning fatal motorcycle wreck in Danvers.

Troopers say a 35-year-old man from Woburn crashed his 2013 Harley Davidson into a guardrail on Route 128 southbound near the Beverly town line at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it doesn’t appear that any other vehicles were involved in the accident. All southbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours after the crash.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

State police say the cause of the accident remains under investigation.