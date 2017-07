PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s serious concern this Saturday evening for the safety of a Pittsfield teenager.

Pittsfield Police admit they need help finding the missing girl, 16 year old Aliah Luna. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

No word on how long the teenager’s been missing, but traditionally when police engage the public for help, it’s a matter of deep concern.

Pittsfield police urge anyone with information to contact them at 1-413-448-9700.