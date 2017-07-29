New England Food Truck Festival returns to West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For all food lovers out there, the New England Food Truck Festival held its second annual festival over the weekend.

From cupcakes to barbecue, there was something for everyone’s taste at the Eastern States Exposition Grounds on Saturday.

Festival-goers enjoyed live music, fun games, good brews, and of course, lots of food. It’s a day the whole family can enjoy.

“There’s how many food trucks here, and how many kinds of food? How could you not be here, said Heather Campbell. “This is the best place to try all sorts of different things that you may not normally eat, so we had to come out.”

Some vendors include the Whoopie Wagon, Zinnekens Waffles, and Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ.

The Food Truck Festival will continue into Sunday, from noon to 6 P.M.

The New England Food Truck Festival will hold a second festival at Mohegan Sun on Labor Day Weekend.