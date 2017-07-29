Making cigarettes less addictive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The FDA wants to make cigarettes less addictive.

David Glantz of the Buckeye Brothers Smokeshop in Springfield told 22News, “There’s advertisement all over the place that tobacco use is bad for you.”

That doesn’t stop millions of people from smoking. So, the FDA is stepping in. They want to make cigarettes less addictive.

“It’s a good idea I think,” said Anthony Nolasco of Somers CT.

The agency wants tobacco companies to reduce the amount of nicotine in cigarettes. By lowering it enough to make them less likely to get people hooked, or not addicted at all.

The announcement didn’t sit too well with cigarette company shareholders. After the announcement was made on Friday, stocks of cigarette companies plunged.

But some people are not convinced that slashing the amount of nicotine in cigarettes, will help people quit or curve their habit.

A Somers Connecticut man said it’s a sickness. “No I don’t think they won’t. It’s like me buying lottery tickets, it’s a sickness. I think everybody should stop smoking,” said Nolasco.

But if everyone stops smoking, would tobacco stores go out of business? 22News went to Buckeye Brothers Smokeshop in Springfield.

Owner David Glantz said tobacco smoking is at an all-time low. “If people still chose to smoke, there are other cigarettes out there. There are cigarettes with less nicotine. They can’t call them lights anymore or ultra-lights, but they’re still out there,” said Glantz.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cigarette smoking kills more than 480,000 people every year in the United States, and 41,000 die from second hand smoke.

The FDA also wants to regulate e-cigarettes. They announced it will allow e-cigarette companies several more years before they have to get federal approval for products marketed after February 2007.

On average, smokers die 10 years earlier than non-smokers.