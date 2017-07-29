JFK’s global impact being captured with new interactive map

FILE - This Jan. 20, 1961 black-and-white file photo shows President John F. Kennedy delivering his inaugural address after taking the oath of office, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A group dedicated to preserving the legacy of John F. Kennedy hopes a global scavenger hunt will help keep the slain U.S. president on the map.

The JFK Library Foundation launched the hunt on Friday, providing clues to help people populate an interactive online map with the hundreds of schools, streets and parks named for Kennedy.

The “Where in the World is JFK” map allows anyone in the world to add places named for JFK and upload an image of the location or a selfie.

Foundation executive director Steven Rothstein says the project is designed to showcase the broad impact Kennedy had worldwide.

Rothstein says JFK “struck a chord with a generation on a global scale.”

The nation’s 35th president was assassinated in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

