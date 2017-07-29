Hickory St. hosts first annual Harambee

SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in one Springfield neighborhood hosted the 1st annual Hickory St. Harambee.

Friends, family and local organizations all came out to Harriet Tubman Park to enjoy food, music and each other’s company in an effort to bring positivity to urban communities.

Harambee is a Nigerian word that means building communities.Similar to a block party, a Harambee is an event looking to bring people together.

Event organizer Tracy Chapell told 22News that this was once a frequent summer event in Springfield.

” Growing up in Springfield that was like a staple to the community, growing up in Springfield in the 70’s and 80’s it was something where every summer we would look forward to attending. So the goal here was to bring that spirit back, the spirit of the Harambee,” Chapell said.

People enjoyed free food, music and a 3 on 3 basketball tournament. State Representative Bud Williams said Springfield needs more community events to bring down the negative energy in the city.

“This is what we need more community events like this so folks come out, work together and alleviate some of the tension that’s in the city,” Williams said. He hopes this event will evolve into something the whole region takes part in.

Many organizers said they plan to keep this tradition alive and make it an annual event for the whole city.