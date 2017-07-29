Hampden County 4-H and Youth fair held at the Big E fairgrounds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of kids are competing for a blue ribbon in West Springfield Saturday at the annual Hampden County 4-H and Youth fair.

Kids age 5-18 throughout Hampden County are able to compete in Saturday’s showcase at the Big E fairgrounds. 4-H members from Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire and Worcester counties will also be competing in Saturday’s events.

Participants will showcase animals they’ve raised, including goats, sheep, and steer, to compete for the blue ribbon. There will also be a tractor pull competition for kids aged 3 to 8 at 11 a.m. Horses will be on parade at noon.

Throughout the day at the Mallory center, there will be exhibits highlighting different areas of agriculture, technology, the arts and more. There will also be horse shows and dog shows. Public attendees of Saturday’s events can participate in pedal tractor pulls, veggie races and scavenger hunts. Saturday’s activities will culminate in the awards ceremony at 4 p.m.

Admission and parking are free for everyone.