Cronstruction continues for new Amherst roundabout

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Traveling through downtown Amherst is about to get a lot smoother.

The town is adding a new roundabout to the intersection of East Pleasant Street and Triangle Street.

It apart of an effort to make traveling through the area less congested.

Construction has been going on since July 19th, but despite the traffic, residents said they’re excited to see the finished product.

On Monday, crews will begin installing granite curbing.

Amherst asks that drivers take alternate routes to avoid the closed intersection.

