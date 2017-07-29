Chicopee Police searching for gas station shooting suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for a Springfield man who they say is a suspect in an early Friday afternoon shooting near a Chicopee Falls gas station.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that an arrest warrant has been issued for 57-year-old Jose Rivera of Commonwealth Avenue in Springfield, after reports of shots fired at the Pride gas station on Grattan Street around 12:25 p.m., Friday.

Officer Mike Wilk told 22News there had been a verbal altercation in the store and parking lot, “Rivera got into an argument with two men near the Pride station on Montgomery street Friday afternoon. The dispute escalated until Rivera shot at the other car missing the two men, before driving off.”

The shot missed. No one was hurt.

Rivera faces charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to murder.

Officer Mike Wilk said Rivera was last seen driving a 2007 red Mazda CX7, with Massachusetts license plate number 5AG394.

Rivera is considered armed and dangerous.

You are asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730, if you have any information on his whereabouts.