Car show held to benefit service men and women

Sy Becker Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the third consecutive year, a car show in Springfield was held to benefit service men, women, and their families.

The 128th Brigade Support Battalion fundraiser car show attracted many veterans happy to help their fellow service members.

The Battalion will share some of the car show proceeds with the Pioneer Valley U.S.O.

126th Brigade Support Battalion member Stephanie Shaw told 22News “They’ve supplied the Battalion all through Western Massachusetts so well, they really do support service men and women and their families. So we found a way to give back to them and support our unit’s needs for morale, they come across every year.”

The U.S.O. based at Westover Air Reserve Base assists the families of service members when their loved ones are deployed across the world during wars and peacekeeping missions.

