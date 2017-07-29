A look back on July’s weather

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s difficult to recall the month of July without a lot of raindrops coming to mind. 22News is working for you with a look back on the month of July’s weather, and what we can expect for August during the coming week.

The month of July ends Monday, which means August will begin Tuesday.

It has been a wet month, with rainfall totals getting close to our montly average. Western Massachusetts got 3.6 inches of rain and our average is around 3.8 inches.

One resident from Hampden agrees it has been rainy. Dick Whiting, from Hampden, told 22News, “I thought it was kinda wet cause it affected some of our golf and out trying to ride on the ellipitgo. I can ride when it’s hot and humid, but not in the rain.”

Looking back on the month of July, we saw a wide range of temperatures. Three days were in the 60s, two days in the 70s, 21 days were in the 80s, and two days in the 90s. We were one day shy of hitting our third heat wave of the year. A heat wave is three back-to-back days of 90 degrees or above.

The middle of July is the warmest part of the year here in western Massachusetts. Looking back at July’s temperatures, we saw more above average days than average.

Of course the humidity did not help. Matthew Piergo, from West Springfield, agreed there has been a good amount of high humidity this summer, “It hasn’t been too bad this summer. It’s been humid, not really hot.”

According to the Climate Prediction Center, temperatures are forecasted to be above average possibly for the next 3 months.