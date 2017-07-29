$340,000 Ferrari totaled one hour after purchase

(CNN) – Well, it was nice while it lasted.

A 2017 Ferrari 430 Scuderia, which costs over $340,000, was reduced to a pile of smoldering rubble in South Yorkshire, England.

One hour after buying the vehicle, the unidentified driver lost control, causing the car to go airborne and roll over into a field.

Police say the car was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived. The driver, who was nearby, walked away with minor injuries.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speeding was likely not a factor.