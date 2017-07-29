22 people arrested at Massachusetts pipeline protest

SANDISFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22 more people were arrested Saturday at the Otis State Forest in Sandisfield.

It’s in response to Kinder Morgan’s Connecticut Natural Gas Pipeline Expansion Project.

Kinder Morgan says they’ve received all the necessary state and federal licenses to go ahead with the construction.

Members of an environmental group known as the Sugar Shack Alliance want the land preserved and say Kinder Morgan is violating the Massachusetts state constitution.

State Police say the arrests were made after protesters refused to leave a restricted construction area.

They were all charged with trespassing.

