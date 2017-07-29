2 hurt when car crashes into house in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – A speeding car went airborne and struck a vehicle and a house in Taunton.

According to police, it happened at 238 Broadway early Saturday morning.

Witnesses said the driver of a silver Mercedes was speeding and somehow went airborne, crashed into another vehicle, and then hit the home.

Police said both drivers were taken to the hospital but didn’t know the severity of their injuries. It wasn’t clear if anyone was home at the time the car struck it.

It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to crash, and police said the wreck is still under investigation.