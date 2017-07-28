West Nile Virus detected in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – West Nile Virus has reached Hampden County again this year. According to the East Longmeadow Board of Health, a sample of mosquitoes taken in the town has tested positive for the virus.

Spread by mosquitoes, West Nile Virus (WNV) causes no symptoms in most infected people- about 80%. Nearly 20%, however, may develop symptoms such as headache, body aches, fever, nausea, and vomiting. In less than 1% of cases, infected people may develop encephalitis (swelling of the brain), meningitis, or other more severe illnesses.

No human cases of West Nile Virus have been found in East Longmeadow or other surrounding communities at this time.

This is the second time so far this season that West Nile Virus has been discovered in western Massachusetts. Mosquito samples taken in the Berkshire County town of Richmond back in June. A mosquito sample collected in the Boston neighborhood of Roslindale tested positive earlier this month.

Residents of East Longmeadow and surrounding towns are being instructed to eliminate any standing water in their yards, clear blocked gutters, and make sure their pool circulation systems are running continuously.

Click here for more information about West Nile Virus from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.