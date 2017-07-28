Trump: “Let Obamacare implode”

(NBC News) President Trump expressed confidence Friday in his party’s ability to replace Obamacare following a stunning early morning defeat in the Senate.

“You know I said from the beginning, let Obamacare implode and then do it. I turned out to be right,” Trump said.

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

The comments came after he vented his frustration on Twitter, stating “Three Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down.”

Some Republicans say the president let them down by refusing to take the lead on the issue.

“The president didn’t really lay out his core principles and then sell them,” said Pennsylvania’s Rep. Charlie Dent.

