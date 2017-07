WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer fire briefly closed the westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Berkshire County overnight.

State Police Sgt. Kim Harrison told 22News that the fire took place at around 4:15 A.M. near the 6.6 mile marker on the Mass Pike westbound, not far from Exit 1 in West Stockbridge.

Both lanes of the westbound side were closed for a time, but one lane is now open.

You can monitor travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.