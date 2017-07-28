State elected officials react to proposed military transgender ban

BOSTON (WWLP) – Several Massachusetts leaders don’t agree with a transgender military ban proposed by President Donald Trump.

President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that the U.S. Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in the military, citing medical costs and disruption.

Massachsuetts leads the nation in policy change for LGBTQ residents, but a proposed military ban on the federal level could impact the state’s transgender residents.

Governor Charlie Baker said he thinks anyone who can meet and pass the tests to get into the military should be able to serve.

“My views is anybody who wants to do that and can pass those tests should be allowed to serve,” Gov. Baker said. “They shouldn’t be discriminated against. Period.”

Attorney General Maura Healey is contemplating legal action against the Trump administration.

The ban is not a done deal; top military leaders said that nothing will change until the president issues an official order.