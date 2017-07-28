Springfield’s Marriott signs to come down Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A piece of the Springfield skyline will look a little different after Friday.

Signs at the Marriott in downtown Springfield are expected to be taken down Friday afternoon. This was part of the sale of Tower Square, with the Marriott hotel being renamed the Tower Square Hotel.

It was announced in June that MassMutual would be selling both Tower Square and the Marriott.

MassMutual spokesperson Jim Lacey told 22News that with the changes happening in downtown Springfield, the company saw this as a good time to sell.

