Southwestern Lime Chicken & Spicy Adobo Shrimp Cocktail with Buckley Healthcare Center

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Buckley HealthCare Center provides a full range of extended health care services designed to maximize the well-being and independence of their patients, and they also have a delicious restaurant for both residents and visitors! Buckley Healthcare Center’s Seasons Restaurant Head Chef Mike Harrison showed us how to make Southwestern Lime Chicken With Ancho Chili Sauce and Spicy Adobo Shrimp Cocktail.

Southwestern Lime Chicken With Ancho Chili Sauce

Ingredients

1/2 Cup Fresh Lime Juice

6 Tablespoons Soy Sauce

1/4 Cup Vegetable Oil

2 Tablespoons Sugar

2 Tablespoons Chopped Fresh Oregano

1 Tablespoon Chopped Fresh Rosemary

1 Tablespoon Minced Garlic

1 1/2 Teaspoons Chili Powder

1/2 Teaspoon Cayenne Pepper

8 Skinless Boneless Chicken Breast Halves

8 Slices Monterey Jack Cheese

Ancho Chili Sauce

Preparation

Combine first 9 ingredients in medium bowl; whisk to blend. Place chicken in 13 x 9 x 2-inch glass baking dish. Pour marinade over. Cover and refrigerate overnight, turning occasionally.

Prepare barbecue (medium-high heat). remove chicken breasts from marinade. Grill chicken until just cooked through, turning occasionally, about 10 minutes. Place 1 cheese slice atop each chicken breast half; cover barbecue and cook until cheese melts, about 2 minutes. Transfer chicken breasts to plates. Serve with ancho chili sauce.

Ancho Chili Sauce

Ingredients

3 Dried Ancho Chilies, Stemmed, Seeded, Torn Into Pieces

2 Tablespoons Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 Cup Mayonnaise

2 Tablespoons (Packed) Brown Sugar

1 Tablespoon Chopped Fresh Oregano

1 Teaspoon Chopped Fresh Rosemary

1/2 Teaspoon Ground Cumin

Preparation

Place chilies in medium metal bowl. Pour enough boiling water over chilies to cover. Let stand until chilies are soft, about 30 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup soaking liquid.

Puree chilies, 3 tablespoons soaking liquid and lime juice in blender until smooth. Transfer to small bowl. Whisk in mayonnaise, brown sugar, oregano, rosemary and cumin. Season to taste with salt and pepper. (Can be prepared 3 days ahead. Cover and refrigerate. Bring to room temperature before using, adding water by tablespoonfuls and stirring if very thick.)

Spicy Adobo Shrimp Cocktail

Ingredients

3/4 Pound Peeled And Deveined Medium Shrimp

1 Celery Rib, Sliced

1 Firm-Ripe 6-To 8-Ounces Avocado, Chopped

1 Kirby Cucumber, Peeled And Chopped

1 Plum Tomato, Seeded And Chopped

3 Tablespoons Finely Chopped White Onion

1 Small Garlic Clove, Minced

2 Tablespoons Chopped Cilantro

1/4 Cup Ketchup

3 Tablespoons Fresh Lime Juice

1 Teaspoon Adobo Sauce From Canned Chipotles In Adobo

2 Tablespoons Water

Preparation

Cook shrimp in lightly salted boiling water until just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes, then drain. Chill until cold, about 10 minutes.

Gently stir together remaining ingredients with 1/2 teaspoon salt, then stir in shrimp.

