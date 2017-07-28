Southampton Police searching for suspect in multiple home break-ins

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Southampton Police Chief Goyette told 22News that is breaking into homes in his community and he wants residents to be vigilant.

Someone broke into a home on Cold Spring Road on Wednesday. The thief cut the screen of a ground-level window and gained access to the home.

No was home at the time and the thief got away with some cash and jewelry. Minutes later, he tried another house, but this time the owner was home and called police.

Residents told 22News that neighbors need to watch each other’s backs.

“We’ll probably go to an alarm system,” Ted Palmer said. “And also we talk to the neighbors, so we can keep an eye out for each other’s property. I think that’s going to be important too.”

The owner of the second house was able to give police a description of the robber. He’s described as a white man in his early 20’s with a scruffy beard.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a camouflage shit, blue jeans and a baseball hat.

A police dog tried to find that suspect, but was unsuccessful.