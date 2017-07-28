Six Flags holds auditions for annual Fright Fest

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the area’s largest seasonal employers is hiring once again.

Six Flags New England in Agawam is looking to hire 200 people for Fright Fest in the fall. It’s one of the area’s premiere scary Halloween attractions.

Six Flags says they’ll be looking for performers ranging from zombies, ghosts and ghouls to behind-the-scenes support staff. They held auditions for those positions Friday.

Lea Kablik of Southwick told 22News, “You just kind of lose all filters and what not, and just go for it. It was fun!”

If you’re interested in a job at Fright Fest, click here for an application.

