RMV new vehicle registration form

BOSTON (MassDOT) – The MassDOT Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) announced today that a newly redesigned Certificate of Registration form is now available for customers who renew their registration online, at RMV Service Centers or by using the automated telephone system. The form will now also include on it the customer’s new motor vehicle plate decal that was previously mailed on a separate insert with the registration form.

“The Registry continues to identify more convenient ways to better serve our customers,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Erin Deveney. “Customers did not always look for the decal on the insert with the registration form and were frustrated. The new form with the affixed plate decal will ensure that customers receive all required registration materials on one easy form.”

The redesigned form includes a space where the plate decal can be affixed directly to the bottom right corner. This will prevent the possibility of the decals getting lost during the mailing process or misplaced or inadvertently being overlooked by customers. Instructions for customers on how to remove the decal and place it on the plate are printed next to the decal.

Customers will only receive the redesigned certificate through the mail after renewing online, by mail, or using the automated phone system.

Customers will still receive the current Certificate of Registration with a separate decal in person at RMV Service Centers, AAA branches, and EVR locations, and also through the mail when printed by a Contact Center agent. Both versions of the Certificate of Registration will be valid.

For more Service Center information, visit www.MassRMV.com; and for the latest Registry updates, follow the RMV on Twitter @MassRMV.