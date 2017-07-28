RMV: Certificate of vehicle registration form now online

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you need to renew your vehicle registration you can now skip the line at the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

MassDOT announced on Friday that a redesigned certificate of registration form is now available for customers who renew their registration online.

The form will also include the customer’s new license plate decal that was previously mailed separately.

“It’s quick it’s easy and everything gets mailed directly to you,” Sue Como, AAA Manager of Membership Services told 22News. “So if you have time to do it that way, or via the US postal system, it’s easier and there’s no lines, no waiting.”

This process will prevent the possibility of decals getting lost during the mailing process.