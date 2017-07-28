President Trump tweets John Kelly as new Chief of Staff

NEW YORK (WWLP) – NBC News reports that President Donald Trump on Friday announced Homeland Security Head John Kelly as Chief of Staff, ousting Reince Priebus.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

This comes after newly named White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci attacked Priebus in a profane interview published on Thursday.

Kelly is a retired four-stat Marine general who the President usually credits for dramatically reducing the number of undocumented immigrants coming into the country from Mexico.

…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

The president referred to Kelly as “a true star” in a tweet announcing Kelly’s appointment.

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017