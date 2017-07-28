President Trump tweets John Kelly as new Chief of Staff

NEW YORK (WWLP) – NBC News reports that President Donald Trump on Friday announced Homeland Security Head John Kelly as Chief of Staff, ousting Reince Priebus.
This comes after newly named White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci attacked Priebus in a profane interview published on Thursday.
Kelly is a retired four-stat Marine general who the President usually credits for dramatically reducing the number of undocumented immigrants coming into the country from Mexico.
The president referred to Kelly as “a true star” in a tweet announcing Kelly’s appointment.