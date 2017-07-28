Patriots continuing practices in Day 2 of training camp

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are practicing again on their second day of training camp in Foxborough.

Like the day before, a huge crowd of fans gathered at the grandstands alongside the main practice field outside Gillette Stadium to see stars, such as Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman in action.

The Patriots are approaching the 2017 season with high expectations following February’s historic win in Super Bowl LI. For the most part, the team is quite healthy, with Gronkowski, who missed much of last season while recovering from back surgery, set to return to the field as normal.

If you did not catch Thursday or Friday’s practices in person, there is still plenty of time to see the Pats at training camp. Here is their practice schedule:

July 29 – Morning Practice (9:15AM)

July 29 – Patriots Hall of Fame Induction (12:30PM)

July 30 – Morning Practice (9:15AM)

August 7 – Joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars (time TBD).

August 8 – Joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars (time TBD).

Training camp gates open one hour before practice starts, and close one hour after it ends. Parking is free.

Also, don’t forget that 22News will also be airing all of this year’s Patriots preseason games. Here is the schedule:

August 10 at 7:30 p.m. – Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots

August 19 at 8:00 p.m. – New England Patriots at Houston Texans

August 25 at 7:00 p.m. – New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

August 31 at 7:30 p.m. – New York Giants at New England Patriots