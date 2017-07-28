Obamacare repeal fails

Final Senate push to repeal and replace Obamacare fails in early morning vote.

(NBC News) The U.S. Senate voted down a bill that wold have replaced parts of Obamacare early Friday morning.

Three Republicans defected casting the deciding votes, including Senator John McCain.

President Donald Trump tweeted “Three Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning let Obamacare implode, then deal.”

The most dramatic moment came when Senator John McCain voted and held out a thumbs down showing his vote, surprising many Republicans in the room.

“Because I thought it was the right vote,” McCain later said.

